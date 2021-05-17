State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,706 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Cantel Medical worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMD. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cantel Medical in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cantel Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Cantel Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Cantel Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Cantel Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $453,255.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,743.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cantel Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Shares of CMD stock opened at $83.48 on Monday. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $89.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 99.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.40.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

