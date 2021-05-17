State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,692 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in eXp World were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in eXp World by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of eXp World by 426.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eXp World alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $26.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.55. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 83.13 and a beta of 3.35.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. The firm’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair downgraded shares of eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $1,719,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Cahir sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 532,500 shares of company stock valued at $22,652,550. Insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.