State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,657 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hovde Group raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $69.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.64 and a 200-day moving average of $65.58. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $239.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa bought 10,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,815.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

