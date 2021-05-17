State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.12% of NMI worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in NMI by 53.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 101,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 35,191 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in NMI by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NMI in the first quarter worth $116,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NMI in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in NMI by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 792,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,729,000 after purchasing an additional 139,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NMIH shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.39.

NMI stock opened at $23.65 on Monday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $115.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 5,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $126,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Claudia J. Merkle sold 33,348 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $820,360.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,024.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,082 shares of company stock worth $3,045,806. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

