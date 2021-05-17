State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.48 Million Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,139 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.10% of Barnes Group worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,277,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Barnes Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,210,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,501,000 after acquiring an additional 446,909 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Barnes Group by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after acquiring an additional 188,973 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in Barnes Group by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 631,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,002,000 after acquiring an additional 140,782 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Barnes Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,425,000 after acquiring an additional 130,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

Barnes Group stock opened at $52.47 on Monday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.39 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

