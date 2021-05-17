State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.49 Million Stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 16,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $104.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.30. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $105.54.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $2,908,725.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,700.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,940,449 in the last three months. Insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

