State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,499,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,375,000 after buying an additional 370,176 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,488,000 after purchasing an additional 234,339 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,840,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,017,000 after purchasing an additional 223,928 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 970,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,189,000 after purchasing an additional 317,301 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,743.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 846,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,613,000 after purchasing an additional 800,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $92.68 on Monday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $34.16 and a 12-month high of $214.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.44 and its 200 day moving average is $135.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.72, for a total transaction of $279,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,295,084.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Banyai sold 19,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $2,731,237.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 420,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,792,775.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,875 shares of company stock valued at $10,172,681 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

