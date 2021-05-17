State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.50 Million Stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,204,000 after acquiring an additional 594,067 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,318,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,635,000 after acquiring an additional 471,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,727,000 after acquiring an additional 454,506 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $48,462,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 811,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,864,000 after acquiring an additional 255,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TPTX shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

In other news, EVP Siegfried Reich sold 35,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,734,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total transaction of $2,861,982.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $69.35 on Monday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.43 and a 52-week high of $141.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). Equities research analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

