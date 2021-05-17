State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,586 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,006,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,372,000 after purchasing an additional 699,741 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,330,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,538,000 after purchasing an additional 919,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $18,116,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,164,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after buying an additional 92,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 890,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after buying an additional 46,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CWK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $79,113,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CWK stock opened at $18.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.63. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

