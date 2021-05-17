State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.53 Million Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,884 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of LivaNova worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,559,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 625.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,177,000 after purchasing an additional 796,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,038,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 687.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 616,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,808,000 after purchasing an additional 538,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in LivaNova by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,237,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,152,000 after buying an additional 508,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on LivaNova from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.75.

LIVN opened at $84.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $90.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.69.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

