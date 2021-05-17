State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,845 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Hillenbrand worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

HI stock opened at $46.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.63 and a beta of 1.54. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day moving average of $43.16.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $722.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.05 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

