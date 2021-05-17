State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,230 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Shake Shack worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHAK. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

NYSE SHAK opened at $83.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.25, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.55. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $12,818,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

