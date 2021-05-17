State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New $2.54 Million Investment in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 176,359 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of FuelCell Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCEL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,689,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 483.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,578 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 48,542 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,279,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,633,000 after acquiring an additional 901,124 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 22.4% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 26,440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $7.75 on Monday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FCEL has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

In other news, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $200,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,336.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $37,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,745.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $346,020 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

