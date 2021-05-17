State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 7,852 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Cannae worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 26,667 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 273,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,387,000 after acquiring an additional 45,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cannae by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNNE. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cannae in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other Cannae news, CFO Bryan D. Coy purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.10 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $359,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,771,314.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $832,330 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cannae stock opened at $36.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.54. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). Cannae had a return on equity of 52.16% and a net margin of 184.40%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.17 EPS. Cannae’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

