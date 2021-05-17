State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases New Holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 113,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.11% of Xperi as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XPER. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xperi by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Xperi alerts:

XPER opened at $20.94 on Monday. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.10 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.44.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Xperi’s payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XPER shares. TheStreet cut Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

In other Xperi news, CRO Matthew Milne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 206,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,842. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.