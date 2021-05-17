State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases New Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 118,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.18% of Lantheus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Lantheus by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Lantheus by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lantheus by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $21.12 on Monday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $24.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LNTH. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $495,886.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,720 shares in the company, valued at $12,996,007.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $163,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,148 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.