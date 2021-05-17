State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,002 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.10% of Skyline Champion worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 44,984 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,879,000 after purchasing an additional 240,620 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter valued at $1,127,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 39,076 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 860,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after purchasing an additional 399,628 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SKY opened at $42.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.34. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92.

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 105,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $4,963,598.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 494,872 shares in the company, valued at $23,224,342.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $16,161,312.15. Insiders sold 556,668 shares of company stock valued at $24,872,013 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

SKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.29.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

