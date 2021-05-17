State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,606 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,737 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.16% of Primoris Services worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Primoris Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Primoris Services by 18.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Primoris Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Primoris Services by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services stock opened at $32.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average of $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.32. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $818.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.00 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Primoris Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

