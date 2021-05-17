State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 10,942 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,942 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 14.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 15,940 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $31.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.21, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $165.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.90%.

In other news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $163,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $493,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

