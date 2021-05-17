State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 11,838 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,838 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,040,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,095,000 after acquiring an additional 956,382 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,278,000. Olympus Peak Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,576,000. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,165,000 after buying an additional 576,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 540,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,344,000 after buying an additional 316,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $41.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average of $42.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $47.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.