State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,696 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Sage Therapeutics worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $826,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.2% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SAGE opened at $70.86 on Monday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $98.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.23.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.44) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SAGE shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.87.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

