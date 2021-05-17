State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 35,647 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,647 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.11% of Cactus worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WHD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cactus by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cactus by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $381,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 1,624,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $49,616,621.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,427 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,844.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,621,399 shares of company stock worth $232,882,339 over the last 90 days. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $35.31 on Monday. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $39.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.87 and its 200-day moving average is $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

WHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

