State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,388 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,388 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Spectrum Brands worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $51,991,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $41,076,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $30,984,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $16,855,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $12,479,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

NYSE SPB opened at $92.27 on Monday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.96 and a 52 week high of $97.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.59.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

