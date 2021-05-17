State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,088 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,088 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of CVB Financial worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CVB Financial during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 187.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $22.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.94. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

