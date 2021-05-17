State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,283 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,283 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Xerox worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Xerox by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Xerox by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Xerox by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xerox during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Xerox by 241.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on XRX. Cross Research lowered shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $24.21 on Monday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average of $23.29.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

