State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,138 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Arcosa worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 2,088.5% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 30,242 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACA shares. G.Research upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Sidoti lowered Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Gabelli upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcosa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Arcosa stock opened at $62.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.88. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $68.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

