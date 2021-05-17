State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,734 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 154,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,774,000 after purchasing an additional 439,954 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SRC. Mizuho upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NYSE SRC opened at $45.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.51. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $48.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -573.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

In related news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.