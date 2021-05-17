State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,217 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Brinker International worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,857,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $501,056,000 after buying an additional 677,698 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,061,000 after buying an additional 12,766 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 930,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,618,000 after buying an additional 61,079 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 902,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,063,000 after purchasing an additional 447,072 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 822,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,545,000 after purchasing an additional 171,652 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.85.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $141,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,942.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $7,266,555.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,668 shares in the company, valued at $23,920,120.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 291,724 shares of company stock worth $20,223,698 over the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EAT opened at $63.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.49, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.58. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. Brinker International’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.