State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 548,657 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 212,465 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Southwestern Energy worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,018,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 195,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 15,065 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,420,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after buying an additional 786,149 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,294,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after buying an additional 1,118,843 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,385,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,049,000 after buying an additional 397,231 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SWN shares. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.29.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $670,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,876.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $215,279.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 417,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWN opened at $5.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.53. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

