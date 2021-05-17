State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,623 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of TreeHouse Foods worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of THS. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 3,888.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $50.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average of $45.58. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -508.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $134,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,736.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on THS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Truist cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

