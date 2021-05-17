Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) will post its Q1 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th. Analysts expect Stealth BioTherapeutics to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect Stealth BioTherapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MITO opened at $1.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52. The firm has a market cap of $65.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 2.25. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $2.58.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

