Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

STLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

STLD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,219. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $66.27.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $1,268,813.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,374 shares in the company, valued at $7,478,193.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,120 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,457. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 75,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 19,047 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

