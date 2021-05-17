STERIS (NYSE:STE) Price Target Raised to $235.00

STERIS (NYSE:STE) had its price objective increased by analysts at JMP Securities from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.36% from the company’s current price.

STE has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.80.

Shares of NYSE STE traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $196.89. 7,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,771. STERIS has a twelve month low of $146.12 and a twelve month high of $216.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.59.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STE. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in STERIS by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

