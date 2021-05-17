STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,619 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.79% of STERIS worth $127,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. STERIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.80.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $197.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $146.12 and a 12-month high of $216.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

