Sterneck Capital Management LLC Sells 127 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.8% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 537.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,486,000 after buying an additional 611,904 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after buying an additional 311,706 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 57,108.2% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 249,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,248,000 after acquiring an additional 158,383 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,309.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,265.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,969.58. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,339.00 and a 52 week high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total value of $168,400.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,036 shares of company stock valued at $91,551,013 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

