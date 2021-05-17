stETH Hits 1-Day Volume of $93,146.00 (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar. One stETH coin can now be purchased for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get stETH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00089602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $201.83 or 0.00452517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.43 or 0.00229657 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $605.87 or 0.01358407 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00041810 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official website is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.