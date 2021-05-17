stETH (Lido) Market Cap Hits $1.15 Billion (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $1.15 billion and approximately $88,162.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3,303.25 or 0.07562174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00088691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $197.46 or 0.00452044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.78 or 0.00228425 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004977 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $580.91 or 0.01329884 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00042278 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 347,881 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

