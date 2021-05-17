Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Holdings Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,541,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 530,940 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 5.76% of Stewart Information Services worth $80,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on STC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

NYSE STC opened at $60.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.53. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12 month low of $27.91 and a 12 month high of $62.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $688.59 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

