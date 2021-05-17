Stifel Nicolaus Lowers The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $650.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 29.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TTD. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $985.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $851.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $749.14.

NASDAQ TTD traded down $13.80 on Monday, reaching $503.69. The stock had a trading volume of 23,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $269.00 and a 12-month high of $972.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $675.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $769.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

Shares of The Trade Desk are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, June 16th.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $2,966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,108 shares in the company, valued at $21,697,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.65, for a total value of $23,164,829.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at $62,789,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,316 shares of company stock worth $111,137,487 over the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,129,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,691,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,192 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $272,354,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 407.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,232,000 after buying an additional 312,085 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,372,000 after buying an additional 138,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 128.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 186,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,241,000 after buying an additional 104,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

