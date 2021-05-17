Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,035 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 2.36% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $27,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 71,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 27,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYBT opened at $52.26 on Monday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.96.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.26. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $51.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stock Yards Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 4,868 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $269,151.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,024,614.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Croce sold 1,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $48,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $750,825.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,868 shares of company stock worth $617,442. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

