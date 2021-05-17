StorageVault Canada (SVI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

StorageVault Canada (CVE: SVI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/10/2021 – StorageVault Canada was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$5.25 price target on the stock, up previously from C$4.50.

5/10/2021 – StorageVault Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$5.00.

5/10/2021 – StorageVault Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$5.00.

5/6/2021 – StorageVault Canada was given a new C$4.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – StorageVault Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.50 to C$5.25.

Shares of SVI opened at C$4.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a PE ratio of -51.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 616.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.61. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.91 and a 1 year high of C$4.81.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$42.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$40.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that StorageVault Canada Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other StorageVault Canada news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 28,900 shares of StorageVault Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,758.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,900 shares in the company, valued at C$116,758.89.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

