Streamr (DATA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $15.85 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. Streamr has a market cap of $116.99 million and $15.85 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Streamr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00086642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00022714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $559.37 or 0.01266712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00064248 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00116761 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 878,250,779 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.