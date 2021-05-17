Streamr Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000302 BTC on exchanges. Streamr has a total market cap of $116.99 million and approximately $15.85 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Streamr has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00086642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00022714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $559.37 or 0.01266712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00064248 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00116761 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 878,250,779 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

