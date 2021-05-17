Strike (STRK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $121.04 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for about $41.90 or 0.00093800 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a market capitalization of $121.04 million and $848,150.00 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Strike has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00089443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $204.30 or 0.00457360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.09 or 0.00224065 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005074 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.70 or 0.01308912 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00042826 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,888,748 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

