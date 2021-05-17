SUKU (SUKU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $57.19 Million

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. SUKU has a market capitalization of $57.19 million and $1.22 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SUKU has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. One SUKU coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001066 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SUKU alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00087512 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00022857 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $576.50 or 0.01280447 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00062761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00115567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

SUKU Profile

SUKU is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUKU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUKU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SUKU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUKU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.