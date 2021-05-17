Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 84,353 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 1,547.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,804 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,353 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,622,195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,915,000 after purchasing an additional 332,086 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $88,415,000 after purchasing an additional 343,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,481,000 after purchasing an additional 41,066 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,121,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,274,000 after purchasing an additional 350,151 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after purchasing an additional 583,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,900 shares of company stock worth $3,546,756 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $78.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FANG. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.48.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.