Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LQD. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 652.9% during the 4th quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 1,303,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,463 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,596,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,028,385,000 after purchasing an additional 854,403 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 541.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 750,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,663,000 after purchasing an additional 633,433 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,599,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,219,000 after acquiring an additional 291,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NYL Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 449,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,063,000 after acquiring an additional 279,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $131.05 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $127.91 and a 12 month high of $139.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.15.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

