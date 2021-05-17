Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 83,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $6,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,660,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 69,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 68,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $10.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.10 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.13. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

