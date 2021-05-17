Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,085 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $8,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on HR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $30.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.55. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $34.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.33.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.63%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.