Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,964 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $6,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFXF. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,151,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,490,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 623,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,826,000 after buying an additional 97,687 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,877,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,113,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PFXF opened at $20.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.46. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $21.24.

